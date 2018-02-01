Allardyce impressed by Coleman comeback

Everton manager Sam Allardyce was delighted to see Seamus Coleman back in action for the Toffees on Wednesday night, following a 10-month injury layoff.

Coleman suffered a horror injury while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland last year. The 28-year-old broke his leg in the goalless draw with Wales on March 24, which has kept him out of contention ever since.

The Everton full-back started his first Premier League game since the injury on Wednesday as the Merseyside outfit beat Leicester City 2-1 at Goodison Park, and Allardyce was impressed by his fitness.

The Toffees boss told the press, according to Sky Sports: "Bearing in mind Seamus has been out for 10 months, to be as fit as that is really impressive, and what about that run at the end?

"It was a very important win for us today, and him coming back is a great boost. He'll be dead on his feet tomorrow. With Arsenal coming up so quick, he'll want to play but I'm not so sure that will be right for us. We'll have a look and see how he recovers.

"I spoke to him at half time and told him to play with his head. If you feel yourself fatiguing, give us a wave and we can bring Jonjoe [Kenny] on. But when you see him still running forward at the end, he showed that he was right and I was wrong!

"We just need to get a few better combinations down the left-hand side but were defensively quite sound. There was a bit of a panic giving them a penalty, which was a bit silly because we had been very comfortable."