West Ham deny African transfer ban, launch probe into Sakho emails

West Ham have been forced to deny claims they are a racist club after director of player recruitment Tony Henry allegedly said they would not sign African players because they cause trouble.

The club has launched an investigation after Henry allegedly wrote derogatory comments about Africans in an email to another West Ham official and an agent on January 27 following an inquiry about a Cameroonian player.

In response to the claims, West Ham have denied they have a discriminatory transfer policy.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Henry wrote: “We don’t want any more Africans and he’s not good enough.”

“I sent Thomas to watch him and the other lad last week and he said no. If [Crystal] Palace take them good luck.”

Asked if the comment about Africans represented West Ham’s transfer policy, Henry then replied “no”, before adding: “Yeah [it does]. Because we had three [African players] and we felt we didn’t particularly want any more African players.”

“It’s nothing racist at all. It’s just sometimes they can have a bad attitude.

“We had problems with Sakho, with Diafra Sakho. We find that when they are not in the team they cause mayhem. It’s nothing against the African race at all.

“I mean, look, there are top African players. There’s not a problem with them. It’s just sometimes they cause a lot of problems when they are not playing, as we had with Diafra. He’s left, so great. It’s nothing personal at all.”

Henry’s comments referred to Senegalese striker Diafra Sakho, who the club sold to Rennes on Tuesday.

West Ham currently have five players of African descent in their first team squad: Pedro Obiang (Equatorial Guinea), Angelo Ogbonna (Nigeria), Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo), Edimilson Fernandes (Cape Verde) and new loan signing Joao Mario (Angola).

West Ham director of player recruitment, Tony Henry, has revealed the club want to limit the number of African players they sign because ‘they have a bad attitude’ and ‘cause mayhem’ when they are not in the team. Disgraceful attitude towards players. pic.twitter.com/ctkjuqXRf9 — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) January 31, 2018

The club issued a statement after the story broke denying claims of racism.

“West Ham United is an inclusive, respectful and diverse football club. Equality is at the heart of our ethos and values,” it read.

“We have worked extremely hard over the last 18 months across all areas of the Club and we are confident in our achievements. All West Ham United employees are required to go on equality, diversity and unconscious-bias training as part of our new mandatory training and workforce plan. We take any allegations of discrimination extremely seriously and are now in the process of ascertaining the full facts behind this accusation.”