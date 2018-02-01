Transfer round-up: Mahrez stays, Slimani moves

The English January transfer window has finally closed, meaning coaches and club officials can finally rest easy knowing that the big clubs aren’t going to come knocking with a big wad of cash while trying to tempt away their best players.

Most of the big deals, think Aubameyang, Giroud, Batshuayi, were completed several hours ahead of the deadline but a few went down to the wire.

FOX Sports Asia brings you up to date with the major moves of the January window.

In one of the biggest last minute deals, out of favour Leicester City striker Islam Slimani joined Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle United on loan until the end of the season.

The Spaniard will be hoping the 29-year-old Algerian hitman will grab the goals that fire the Toon to Premier League safety.

CONFIRMED: The deal to bring Islam Slimani to Newcastle United on loan until the end of the season is complete! #NUFC pic.twitter.com/avtJGgtxfk — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2018

Another deal involving a Leicester player that fell through was Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City.

The two clubs attempted to complete a cash-plus-players deal but ultimately failed, meaning that the frustrated winger will remain at the King Power Stadium until the summer at least.

The failure of the move has left Mahrez depressed, according to his friends.

Close friend of Riyad Mahrez says Mahrez can't understand why Leicester won't let him join Man City: "He's given his all for Leicester. Joining City would have been a dream. Playing for Pep is something he's still desperate to do. He's very down." — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 31, 2018

City boss Pep Guardiola had this to say.

“He’s a Leicester player. Everybody’s knows we were trying but we cannot afford, in this moment, this amount of what they are asking. I understand perfectly.

“We tried to do it in the summertime, we tried to do it now, but like summer, they locked the door and we can go to the summer and holidays. It was not possible. With Laporte yes, with the other one no. We are going to see what happens in the summer.”

A last-minute deal saw Everton sign Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala on loan until the end of the season, subject to Premier League clearance.

The City defender has not been a regular under Pep Guardiola and will hopefully get more game time under Sam Allardyce.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play for Everton and I cannot wait to pull on the royal blue jersey for the first time and give my all for the supporters,” he said after putting pen to paper.

🔵 | Incoming! Eliaquim Mangala joins the Blues on loan, subject to @PremierLeague clearance. pic.twitter.com/5rqtEwwfZj — Everton (@Everton) February 1, 2018

Spurs, meanwhile, finally completed the transfer of PSG’s Lucas Moura for £25m.

The 25-year-old Brazilian signed a lengthy contract that will keep him at the club until 2023.

He joined PSG for £33.5m from Sao Paulo in 2013 but has made just six substitute appearances this season.

Swansea City were busy, re-signing Andre Ayew from West Ham for a club-record fee of £18 million.

The Ghanaian only joined West Ham from Swansea in 2016, but is now returning to the Liberty Stadium to join his brother Jordan.

The 28-year-old signed a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Welcome Back my brother! ❤🙏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/EzFVTsTNAZ — Jordan Ayew (@jordan_ayew9) January 31, 2018

Another, not-so high-profile deal involving Swansea saw Leicester City and Wales midfielder Andy King sign on loan until the end of the season.

Welcome to Swansea City, @10_kingy! 📝🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 We're pleased to confirm the Welsh midfielder has joined us on loan until the end of the season ➡️ https://t.co/R6DK0zy2JV pic.twitter.com/FSuFtv8AqI — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 31, 2018

And of course there are the deals that you already know about.

So @Aubameyang7's a Gunner – and here's how he feels 🔴 Let us know how you reacted to the signing by replying to this with GIFs, memes, pics – use #YoPierre pic.twitter.com/P9RUPnUC0p — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 31, 2018

More to come….