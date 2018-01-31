Cherries thrash Chelsea at the Bridge

A terrific second-half display by Bournemouth saw them stun Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to continue their unbeaten run stretches six games.

Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 3

Wilson opens scoring

Stanislas doubles advantage

Ake seals shock win

Match Summary

Callum Wilson brought the game to life as he picked the ball off Tiemoue Bakayoko and then combined well with Jordon Ibe before beating Thibaut Courtois to give Cherries the lead early in the second half.

Junior Stanislas soon added a second goal as he combined well with Wilson before beating Courtois through his legs and finally it was former Chelsea man Nathan Ake who made it three as he finished a misdirected shot.

Full Report

The Blues started the game slowly as they struggled to break down the Bournemouth defence. Eden Hazard tried to spark something as he managed to get to right of the box before trying to find Ross Barkley, who was waiting, but the cross was cleared before the midfielder could get a touch.

In the 25th minute, Ibe tested Courtois as he managed to dart around the defence before releasing a good effort, but the Belgian keeper was up to the task and managed to collect it.

Just after the half-hour mark, a good delivery from a Chelsea corner saw Gary Cahill rise to meet the cross, but his powerful header rose just above the crossbar and two minutes later, Hazard almost got onto a good cross from Marcos Alonso, but could not get the contact required.

The half-time whistle brought a close to a relatively even half. While Chelsea were the better team, they struggled to make their chances count whilst Bournemouth showed positive signs with the ball in hand but also lacked the quality finishing upfront.

Eddie Howe’s side soon righted this as they had the perfect start to the second half when Wilson dispossessed Bakayoko before playing a fantastic give and go with Ibe and then slotting past Courtois.

What a night 🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/k5VPXMqY2g — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) January 31, 2018

Stanislas then doubled their lead just after the hour mark as he linked up with Wilson before running one on one with Courtois and he produced a delightful finish through Courtois’ legs into the back of the net.

The night only got worse for the Blues as Ake then got onto the scoresheet against his former club. Wilson picked out Stanislas, whose shot took a deflection, but only as far as Ake to poke home at the back post.

Five minutes later, Ake seemed to have gotten away with a handball in the box as the defender appeared to have handled Pedro’s header which looked to have been goal-bound, but referee Lee Probert didn’t point to the spot.

Bournemouth managed to see out the game out despite a last-minute chance from Hazard.