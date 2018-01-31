Wasteful Newcastle draw with Burnley

Newcastle United hit the post and missed a penalty before skipper Jamaal Lascelles headed home the first before Sam Vokes equaliser late on in Wednesday’s Premier League stalemate against Burnley at St. James’ Park.

Match summary

Newcastle started well and were close to gaining the lead when Kenedy hit the post. Thereafter, Joselu saw his penalty saved after Kenedy had been pulled down by Phil Bardsley.

In the second stanza, the Magpies took the lead through Lascelles who nodded home from Kenedy’s corner. Late on, substitute Vokes restored parity for the away team.

Match report

It was Newcastle United who came out in the opening 15 minutes on the front foot in terms of ball possession and were close to taking the lead. In the 17th minute, Kenedy showed fleet of foot on the edge of the box before his deflected strike off Kevin Long hit the post.

The rebound fell to Christian Atsu but his weak effort was saved easily by goalkeeper Nick Pope. Seven minutes later the visitors thought they had the advantage as Ashley Barnes slotted home from Charlie Taylor’s cross but his effort was ruled out for offside.

In the 33rd minute Bardsley pulled down Kenedy with a poor challenge after Mikel Merino had set him free in the area. From the spot-kick, Joselu saw his effort saved by Pope with a fine save after he read the direction of the strike.

Just before the beak, Barnes struck a powerful volley on goal which caused keeper Karl Darlow some anxious moments as it whistled wide.

After the interval the visitors came close to the opening goal through Barnes. After the striker breezed past Paul Dummett from Jeff Hendrick’s flick-on, the 28-year-old blazed over with Darlow to beat.

Nonetheless, Lascelles would hand Rafa Benitez’s men the lead in the 65th minute through captain Jamaal Lascelles. From Kenedy’s excellent corner he powered home a header beyond Pope into the back of the net.

The home side came close to extending their lead in the closing stages as Joselu fired wide from Jacob Murphy’s fine set-up. Yet, the Clarets found a late equaliser as substitute Sam Vokes connected with Long’s flick to head home beyond Darlow in the 85th minute.