Manchester City ease past West Brom

Manchester City increased their lead at the top of the Premier League standings to 15 points with a comfortable 3-0 win over West Brom at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Manchester City 3 West Brom 0

Fernandinho scores a 14th minute opener

De Bruyne doubles the lead in the 68th minute

Aguero nets in the 89th minute

Match Summary

Pep Guardiola’s side were not at their best in the first half but still dominated proceedings and were comfortably in command against a West Brom side which showed very little in attack. It was the same after the break as the hosts made all the running and added two more goals.

Full Report

City were at it from kick off as Sergio Aguero narrowly missed converting Raheem Sterling’s second minute cross before David Silva hit the wall from a free kick and then had an eighth minute penalty appeal turned away after going down under a tackle from Craig Dawson.

Baggies keeper Foster kept out a Kevin De Bruyne effort on 13 minutes but had no answer five minutes later when he was beaten by an angled Fernandinho finish after a superb through ball from De Bruyne.

The Belgian missed a good chance to get on the score-sheet himself after being set up by Aguero in the 28th minute.

Foster again came to his side’s rescue 10 minutes before half time when after a mistake from Claudio Yacob, he kept out a stinging effort from De Bruyne.

Sterling missed a gilt-edged chance two minutes after the restart to underline City’s dominance with a second when he fired wide after Ilkay Gundogan had put the England man clear in on goal.

After Aguero forced Foster into another good save before De Bruyne got himself on the score-sheet after a quick counter attack, a one-two with Sterling, and a neat finish.

Foster was kept busy as he pulled off an acrobatic save to deny Gundogan before stopping a rasping drive by De Bruyne.

The Citizens continued to press for a third and they had their reward in the final minute of regulation time when a brilliant run by Sterling set up Aguero for a routine finish in what was an easy evening at the office for City.