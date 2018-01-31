Blind set to remain at Old Trafford

Daley Blind is expected to remain at Manchester United amid interest in his services from Serie A side Roma.

Blind's father admitted that "time is running out" for a potential deal to be done while revealing that Jose Mourinho has no intention of selling the former Ajax midfielder who has only started three games in the Premier League this season.

With 52 international caps for the Netherlands to his name, Blind was a pivotal member of United's midfield last season, with 39 appearances in all competitions, although he has played every minute in the Champions League this term.

With Emerson Palmieri having joined Chelsea, Roma see Blind as an ideal replacement, but his father Danny told LaRoma24 that a switch is unlikely to happen.

He said: "Time is running out because it's the last day of the transfer window.

"I can confirm that Roma want him but Manchester United don't want to let him go on loan, only on a permanent basis in the summer.

"It's really difficult [to negotiate a move] because Manchester United want to keep him to play in the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup.

"Italy would be an interesting choice for him, but Manchester United is a huge club that doesn't need to sell players and doesn't need the money.

"Mourinho wants to keep this group together. Maybe if we had a few days, a week perhaps [a deal would be possible], but we've only got a few hours, so it's really very difficult."