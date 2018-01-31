Mourinho rates Pochettino’s Spurs

Jose Mourinho has said that Tottenham Hotspur is one of the "top teams in the country" ahead of their Premier League clash on Wednesday.

Manchester United could further cement their spot in second place on the standings, behind runaway league leaders Manchester City, as Spurs look to close in on Liverpool in fourth place.

Ahead of facing Tottenham at Wembley, the Red Devils boss says he expects a packed stadium at the club's temporary home.

He said: "I was at Wembley for Tottenham versus Chelsea and I had that feeling that Wembley is Spurs’ home because it was full of their supporters.

“I am used to going to Wembley when it is 50/50 with supporters, so it was the first time I went like that. It is an amazing stadium and one for us to enjoy.”

He added: "Spurs are one of the top teams in the country. Not a title contender because they are too far away. But I say honestly they are a Champions League contender, they can reach that level. They have some of the best players in the country, a very good manager and a very difficult opponent.

“It is a really big game. The difference between us and Spurs is seven or eight points, but the reality is they are a top team in terms of their quality and ambitions, and a team of our level, so it is a big match.”