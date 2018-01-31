Clucas: Swansea have changed under Carvalhal

Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas believes the 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Tuesday is a massive confidence boost and shows the impact manager Carlos Carvalhal has had on the club.

The Gunners took the lead at the Liberty Stadium through Nacho Monreal, but Clucas equalised a minute later and Jordan Ayew put the Swans in front just past the hour mark. Clucas completed his brace in the 86th minute to cap off an impressive win for the hosts.

Sloppy! It was a bad night at the office for Arsene Wenger's team as they went down 3️⃣️-1️⃣️ to the rock-bottom @SwansOfficial. How does Wenger fix it?https://t.co/nuwV1VNYSu — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 31, 2018

The three points lifted Swansea out of the bottom three for the first time since November. Since Carvalhal took over the managerial role, the Swans have won three out of their last five Premier League games, losing only once, and Clucas believes the manager has turned the club around.

“We’ve had tough games back-to-back and, fortunately, come away with six points,” Clucas said, according to the club's official website. “We’ve put the performances in and everything’s changed under the new gaffer.

“The performances have been coming but we’ve been unlucky with the result a few times, but they’re starting to come now.

“We tried to impose the Swansea way and play some football, which I think we did. We had a few chances in the first half where we could’ve scored a few goals, and we continued that in the second half. I thought we deserved the win.

“It’s massive for our confidence. Every win breeds confidence and takes a huge weight off your shoulders.

“We didn’t want to be stuck at the bottom and be seven or eight points adrift. We just need to concentrate on continuing to put in performances like that.”