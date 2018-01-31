Transfer round up: Chelsea sign Palmieri, Mahrez moving?

Chelsea have signed defender Emerson Palmieri from Roma for a fee of £17.6m.

The 23-year old flew into the UK on Tuesday for a medical before signing a four-and-a-half-year-deal with the Blues.

The Brazil-born player appeared 36 times for Roma last year but missed the first three months of this season because of a knee injury. He has made just two appearances so far this term.

“I came here because it’s a great team with a great history. Today I am realising one of my dreams to pull on the shirt of such a great club,” he said.

“English football is something I have been watching since I was 15 years old. It is a really beautiful game over here.”

A left-sided full back, Palmieri joined Roma from Santos in December 2016.

He switched his international allegiance to Italy after gaining citizenship in 2017 and has been called up to the Italian squad on several occasions.

He will wear the number 33 shirt at Chelsea.

In other news, Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez has reportedly handed in a transfer request despite the club saying they don’t want to sell.

Manchester City have made a bid of around £50 million for the 26-year-old Algerian, according to the BBC.

The figure is said to be well short of Leicester’s asking price.

Asked about Mahrez, City boss Pep Guardiola said: “Right now, it’s not the place to talk about it.”

“It happened with (Aymeric) Laporte because he had a buy-out clause. When you have to negotiate it’s always so complicated.”