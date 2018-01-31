Wenger bemused, fans not amused after Cech blunder

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was left bemused by Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Swansea City on Tuesday saying it was “very difficult to find a rational explanation” for their performance in south Wales.

Arsenal took the lead through Nacho Monreal against a Swansea side that started the day bottom of the Premier League, but a double from Sam Clucas either side of a howler from Petr Cech that saw Jordan Ayew net the second saw the Gunners crash to an embarrassing defeat.

“We were absolutely guilty in giving the (first) goal away,” Wenger said. “We have no rational explanation. Swansea won decisive duals offensively and defensively. On top of that we made unusual, massive mistakes. That was the killer.

“Swansea were sharp, disciplined and hungry. Unfortunately I believe we were not good enough, I believe we were not disciplined enough.

“I don’t want to talk about second or third goals.”

Wenger added that his team needed to “improve in a number of areas, including passing, creating chances and defending.”

“We were not convincing defensively, not convincing offensively,” Wenger said, with some understatement. “In the end we lost the game.”

Swansea’s second goal came from a calamitous mistake from the normally reliable Petr Cech, who miss-kicked a clearance straight to Jordan Ayew, who gleefully slotted the ball past him and into the net.

Needless to say, the Gunners’ faithful were not impressed.

Petr Cech might have to wait until 2026 for his 200th clean sheet — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) January 30, 2018

Cech has reached football menopause. Retire this man. — 🐐 (@The_Nifemi) January 30, 2018

Last season of Cech in goal. — Sam (@samuelJayC) January 30, 2018

I remember when Arsenal bought Cech he was supposed to save them at least 9 points a season instead he literally gives away 9 points a season — Danny Rai (@R9Rai) January 30, 2018

Petr Čech has started playing like it's coming to the end of his five minute stint in goal at 7-a-side and he's just waiting to hand the gloves over to someone else. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) January 30, 2018

I still can't believe Arsenal kept Cech and sold Szczesny. — 🇹🇹 (@Mta_1991) January 30, 2018

At least it’s good to know that the man himself was upset too.