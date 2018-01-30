Liverpool put three past struggling Terriers

Liverpool marched to a comfortable 3-0 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League on Tuesday night, with their defence looking especially solid.

Huddersfield 0 Liverpool 3

Can opens scoring

Firmino makes it two

Salah completes the scoring

Match Summary

After a nervy start to the game, Liverpool found their stride and took the lead in the 26th minute through Emre Can, before Roberto Firmino doubled their advantage in first half injury time.

Mohamed Salah converted from the penalty spot in the 78th minute to complete a resounding win.

Full Report

It was actually Huddersfield who created the first meaningful chance of the game around the 15 minute mark. Loris Karius produced a good low save to deny Laurent Depoitre and, unfortunately for the home fans, that was the last time they’d see their side have a shot on target.

Following that early scare, the Reds found their stride and took the lead in the 26th minute when Christopher Schindler failed to adequately clear an Andrew Robertson cross and the rebound fell to Can, who smashed it past the goalkeeper on the volley.

Goal number 2️⃣6️⃣ for @22mosalah. Cool finish from the spot to send the goalkeeper the wrong way. [0-3] pic.twitter.com/CcXRYduofE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2018

With seconds left on the first half clock, the visitors made it 2-0. Sadio Mane produced a clever flick pass to get Firmino in behind the Huddersfield defence. The Brazilian attacked Jonas Lossl’s near post and just about managed to sneak the ball past him and over the line.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts in the second period and it seemed a matter of when, not if, Liverpool would score again.

Saido Mane almost made it three with a powerful header in the 69th minute, but saw his effort sail inches wide.

However, just nine minutes later Philip Billing was penalised for pushing Can in the box and Salah absolutely belted the resulting penalty kick, giving Lossl very little chance and handing his side and impressive 3-0 win.