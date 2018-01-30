Swansea outgun Arsenal

Swansea climbed out of the relegation zone as they battled back from a goal down to stun Arsenal with a 3-1 win at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday.

Swansea City 3 Arsenal 1

Monreal breaks the deadlock

Clucas replies swiftly for Swans

Ayew capitalises on Cech mistake

Clucas seals win late on

Match Summary

Carlos Carvalhal’s side made a bright start but found themselves trailing after 33 minutes when Nacho Monreal opened the scoring. However, they responded swiftly to equalise through Sam Clucas, before two defensive errors from the Gunners in the second half were seized upon to secure victory.

Full Report

The hosts put in a performance that belied their league standing as they more than matched the Gunners and created the better chances.

They threatened twice early on with Jordan Ayew seeing his shot from 17 yards out deflected wide of the left post by Shkodran Mustafi on seven minutes following good work on the right from Nathan Dyer, who looked to pick out Alfie Mawson at the back post moments later with a low cross, but Aaron Ramsey made a timely interception.

Ki Sung-Yeung then found space for a shot from 30 yards out that fizzed just wide of the left post on 16 minutes, while Mawson’s effort from 19 yards out was deflected inches past the right post from a corner in the 28th minute.

The visitors finally had a sniff at goal on the half-hour mark as Alex Iwobi tested Lukasz Fabianski with a strike from inside the box on the left that the keeper tipped around his near post, and Ayew scuffed a shot past the left post from 20 yards out at the other end moments later following a marauding run.

However, the north Londoners took the lead somewhat against the run of play on 33 minutes when Monreal slotted home at the back post on the slide after latching onto Mesut Ozil’s clipped cross.

The Welsh outfit hit back instantly, though, as they won the ball back in the final third and Mawson played in Clucas, who finished clinically beyond Petr Cech at his near post from eight yards out on the left.

Leroy Fer chose the wrong option when he surged through on goal in the 40th minute, with the midfielder shooting tamely at Cech instead of picking out an open Ayew on the right.

The final action of the half saw Granit Xhaka flash a shot well over the crossbar from 18 yards out on 44 minutes after Iwobi’s ball into the box was blocked.

Ozil drew a routine save out of Fabianski with a low strike just outside the area on the right two minutes after the restart, but a howler from Cech gifted the Swans the lead on 61 minutes.

Monreal’s throw-in was played to Cech by Mustafi, but the keeper fluffed his clearance under pressure from two attackers, and Ayew tucked the ball into the left corner of the net from 12 yards out.

Iwobi failed to hit the target with an effort from 20 yards out that sailed over the bar on 65 minutes, while Dyer spurned a gilt-edged chance six minutes later when he fired fractionally wide of the right post from 13 yards out after he was let in by Mustafi’s poor defensive header.

Another mistake from the Gunners sealed a remarkable win for the Swans four minutes from time. Monreal’s poor clearance was pounced on by Tom Carroll, who fed Ayew and the Ghanaian made his way to the right byline before Mustafi diverted the ball into the six-yard box, where Clucas smashed home.