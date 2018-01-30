Chelsea loan out Musonda

Chelsea have loaned out Charly Musonda, Baba Rahman and Brazilian attacker Nathan ahead of the closure of the January transfer window.

Musonda has joined Scottish Champions Celtic while Rahman has returned to Schalke, where he spent part of last season before being injured, and Nathan has linked up with Portuguese side Belenenses.

Musonda will spend the next 18 months with the Bhoys and reportedly chose the club ahead of 24 other options, revealed his delight at the move.

He told the Celtic website: "It’s simple for me – Celtic is a massive club. It’s a club with many fans, an unbelievable passion, and the culture is more than a club. Those were the most important things, and I wanted to go somewhere where I would enjoy my football, and I know the manager as well. I am very happy to be here.

"It’s a massive club and I am really looking forward to it. I was quite close to coming last summer but it didn’t happen."

Schalke, meanwhile, completed a second loan signing of left-back Rahman.

The 23-year-old former Greuther Furth and FC Augsburg defender spent the first half of last season with the Bundesliga side but a knee injury the player sustained during the Africa Cup of Nations saw his loan spell cut short, but he has now returned until 30 June 2019.

He played 21 times for Schalke last season, scoring once ahead of suffering a cruciate ligament tear in January 2017 against Uganda in Ghana's first AFCON game.

And 21-year-old Nathan has joined Belenenses until the end of the season, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Amiens in France.

He spent last season on loan with Vitesse Arnhem where he won the Dutch Cup.