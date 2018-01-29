Scan confirms Sane ligament damage

Manchester City have confirmed that Leroy Sane suffered ankle ligament damage during their FA Cup fourth-round win at Cardiff.

The German international winger was taken off at half-time after a much-criticised challenge from Cardiff’s Joe Bennett.

City said on Monday that scans had confirm the 22-year-old has suffered ligament damage, but they did not say how long he would be out for.

Bennett received a yellow card for the tackle and was later sent off after picking up another booking.

How was this tackle on Leroy Sane not a sending off. Close to GBH pic.twitter.com/TccxUDWNtF — Cam (@BFooli) January 28, 2018

He later apologised on Twitter.

1. Just want to apologise to Leroy Sané for my tackle today. I tried to stop the counter attack and completely mistimed my attempt. — Joe Bennett (@JoeBennett27) January 28, 2018

2. I didn't mean to catch him like I did. I hope it's nothing serious and he recovers quickly. — Joe Bennett (@JoeBennett27) January 28, 2018

City boss Pep Guardiola called for more protection for players from referees after the game.

“The only thing they can do is that – protect the players, because then it would not happen again,” he said.

“It happened once with Leroy, then it happened with Brahim again at the end.”

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock later defended his players, saying tough tackles were “part and parcel of the game.”

City won the match at Cardiff 2-0 to make the fifth round of the FA Cup thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

Sane has scored 11 goals and produced 14 assists in all competitions this season.