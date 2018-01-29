Transfer round up: Sturridge to WBA, Cahill is back

Daniel Sturridge has joined West Brom on loan until the end of the season.

The Birmingham-born striker made the move to the Midlands despite interest from Newcastle and Inter Milan.

“I’ve got friends here I’ve played with before,” said Sturridge. “The manager spoke very well, the challenge with the team and the style of play – I just felt this was the right fit for me.”

The 28-year old forward, who has 74 Premier League goals in 114 starts, has started just five games for Liverpool this season and will be looking to get back in amongst the goals ahead of the summer’s World Cup.

Alan Pardew’s side also signed Egypt defender Ali Gabr on loan from Zamalek on Monday until the end of the season.

In other news, Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined Watford on loan until the end of the season.

The former Everton winger returned to Barcelona in the summer, after two spells at Goodison Park, where he made 62 appearances.

🇪🇸 | Welcome to #watfordfc, @gerardeulofeu! The Hornets are delighted to confirm the Spanish international has signed on loan from @FCBarcelona until the end of the season 🐝 More here ⤵️https://t.co/0Dx7TMA4o2 pic.twitter.com/iQ2uVGlqcj — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 29, 2018

The 23-year old becomes the first signing for the Hornet’s new manager Javi Gracia.

Meanwhile, PSG winger Lucas Moura is on the verge on a move to Tottenham after the clubs agreed a deal of £25 million.

The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

The 25-year old Brazil international joined PSG for £33.5 million from Sao Paulo in 2013 and has scored 46 goals and notched 50 assists in 229 games.

But he has fallen out of favour in Paris this term, making just six substitute appearances.

Another player making a move is Australian veteran Tim Cahill, the 38-year old has made an emotional return to first club Millwall in the Championship as he seeks selection for the Socceroos World Cup squad.

It’s fair to say the Lions are happy about it!