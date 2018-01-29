Ali Gabr makes Albion loan move

West Brom has announced the signing of Ali Gabr on loan from Zamalek until the end of the season, with an option to make the move permanent.

The Egypt international has been on Albion's radar for the past 12 months, having caught their eye at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Pharaohs reached the final.

The Baggies ended up recruiting compatriot Ahmed Hegazi during the off-season, initially on loan before acquiring his services on a permanent basis in December.

Gabr will now be reunited with international team-mate Hegazi at the Hawthorns, and the pair are set to feature at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"He's a player that we first identified at the African Cup of Nations where he played alongside Ahmed," WBA technical director Nick Hammond told the club's official website.

"We've continued to follow his progress since then and saw a good opportunity to do a deal in this window. The structure is the same as for Ahmed – it's a well-structured deal for the club.

"Ali is strong, dominant in the air and he's got good pace as well. This is a great opportunity for him and we're delighted to have him here."

Gabr added: "I'm here to help the team and do my job. I'm very happy and excited to be here."