West Ham hope to keep unbeaten run going

West Ham will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League on Tuesday when they host a Crystal Palace side eyeing a move into the top half.

The Irons were eliminated from the FA Cup in the fourth round on Saturday when they were beaten 2-0 at Wigan but will take heart from their impressive league form, which has seen them go unbeaten for five games.

David Moyes' charges won two of those five fixtures, against West Brom and Huddersfield, before a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in their most recent top-flight outing. The much-improved form has seen the east Londoners climb from 17th to 11th in the standings.

"We've moved out from the bottom three and we're up the table," Moyes told his press conference ahead of the game. "The job now is to move into the top half is possible. But Roy has done a top job at Palace. He's got them going in the right direction. It's a tough game for us, but also for them as well."

Meanwhile, the Eagles have a chance to climb into the top half of the table for the first time this season. They are in 13th position but only trail 10th-placed Watford by a single point and could leap as high as ninth with a victory.

Roy Hodgson's men were thrashed 4-1 by Arsenal in their last league game, but their confidence should still be high considering they beat Southampton and Burnley before that.

Palace weren't in action at the weekend, giving them more time to prepare for the match.

🗣 The Gaffer! A post shared by Crystal Palace Football Club (@cpfc) on Jan 27, 2018 at 5:28am PST

Hodgson commented on his team's preparation, telling the press: "It gave us a two-day, three-day break with not playing on Saturday. It was good to have that period to say we don't have a game until Tuesday and say to the players they could have 2-3 days off but still get a week's worth of training in."

In team news, West Ham will be without Arthur Masuaku, Pedro Obiang, Winston Reid, and Andy Carroll, while Palace have been boosted by the return to fitness of Mamadou Sakho, Joel Ward, and Yohan Cabaye.