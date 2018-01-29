Seagulls swoop for Ulloa loan

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has bolstered his attacking options with the signing of Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa on a six-month loan deal.

The Argentine returns to the Amex Stadium for a second spell, having joined the Foxes in 2014 after just one season with the Seagulls.

Ulloa enjoyed a promising debut campaign at the King Power Stadium, scoring 11 goals in 37 appearances as the East Midlands club retained their Premier League status after winning promotion the previous campaign.

But the 31-year-old has slipped down the pecking order up front following the acquisitions of Shinji Okazaki, Islam Slimani and Kelechi Iheanacho, and has been used sparingly this term – making just seven appearances in all competitions.

Hughton expressed his delight at bringing Ulloa back to the south coast, as he looks to provide competition for Glenn Murray and Tomer Hemed.

"We're delighted to welcome Leo back to the club. He's scored goals at Premier League level and will further strengthen our attacking options," the 59-year-old told the club's official website.

"I wasn't here during his first spell at the club, but I know he was very well thought of by all concerned, including the club's supporters.

"He's achieved a great deal since he left, including winning a Premier League title, and his experience at this level will be hugely beneficial to us.

"Albion fans will know all about him: he's a physical striker that holds the ball up well, and he's capable of scoring goals, which we hhope he will continue back here."

Ulloa added: "It was an easy decision because I have a unique feeling with this club – they opened the door for me to come into England and I know all about the fans, the club and the city.

"This feels like my home in this country – when I'm in the city and the streets I feel different and for that reason, I'm happy to be back here.

"I had a special relationship with the fans the first time I was here and that's really good for me – they're so important to the team.

"When you can feel them on the pitch you feel more comfortable and I felt that here before – I want to do a job on the pitch for the team."