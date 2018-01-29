Cahill: Chelsea players support Conte

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill insists the squad still have complete confidence in manager Antonio Conte amidst rumours suggesting he may part ways with the club.

The defending Premier League champions thrashed Newcastle United 3-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, when Michy Batshuayi netted a brace and Marcos Alonso scored with a free-kick.

In their last 14 games across all competitions, the Blues have lost only one game while drawing five. They are also third in the Premier League, 15 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

However, Conte's future at Stamford Bridge remains in doubt, despite having a contract until the end of next season.

"Of course we are [100 per cent behind him]," Cahill was quoted as saying by Goal. "There is nothing between the manager and players, whatsoever.

"We continue to work hard. If you look at the league, if Manchester City hadn't done what they've done, the title would still be there to be won.

"For them to be in the position they're in this season, they've broken Premier League records. It shows how good they've done. If they hadn't done as well as that – I know it sounds obvious – we would still be in with a chance of the title.

"This season they've been fantastic, but we still aim to fight for second place. We have a big month coming up in February, let's hope we come out at the end of that month in a positive way.

"It is between the manager and the board. We have no idea about that, we have no idea what's going on between the lines. We just continue to work and give what we can for him and give what we can for our team-mates. That's the way we have to be.

"I have experienced it a lot in my time here, but this has been a successful period. Chelsea is a successful football club and he is a top manager. We can't have any impact. We just sit and we work and try to produce what he asks of us. He is very experienced and, more often than not, we get results."