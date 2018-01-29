Masuaku hit with six-match ban

West Ham left-back Arthur Masuaku has copped a six-match ban for spitting at Wigan midfielder Nick Powell in Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round clash at the DW Stadium.

The Frenchman, who has been deployed on the left wing since David Moyes took over as manager, received his marching orders in the 49th minute as a result of his actions.

The Irons went on to lose 2-0 to the League One outfit, and Moyes slammed Masuaku for his "unacceptable" behaviour, with the player himself issuing an apology on Sunday.

"I want to say sorry for my actions yesterday – I let down my team-mates, the manager, coaches, board and the fans," the 23-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"I am very sad because the manager and coaches have put a lot of faith in me but I will work very hard to try and win that back.

"It was in the heat of the moment and out of character for me but I know it was totally unacceptable and I will learn from the first red of my career."

Moyes said after the cup exit: "Ultimately, Arthur, what he's done, was despicable. He will deserve everything he gets and he will get something off us as well.

"It's unacceptable, totally unacceptable. The referee (Chris Kavanagh) doesn't see it and can't see it. So it was the players' reaction that got him sent off. Ultimately they got the right decision so I can have no qualms about it."

The Football Association has served Masuaku with a mandatory six-game suspension, ruling him out of the Premier League fixtures against Crystal Palace, Brighton, Watford, Liverpool, Swansea and Burnley.