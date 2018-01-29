Klopp: Liverpool worked hard after City win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp doesn't believe his players became complacent after beating Premier League leaders Manchester City earlier this month.

The Reds claimed a famous 4-3 victory over City at Anfield on January 14, ending their unbeaten record in the league this campaign, but were unable to build on the positive result.

Klopp's men lost 1-0 at Swansea City after the win over Pep Guardiola's side, before a 3-2 defeat at home against West Brom in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

"Nothing in training gave me a sign that the boys misjudged the success or result against Man City, or the performance," Klopp told UK newspapers.

"We are really serious people and we took it, I think, in the right way, but then we had two games and we have to show that we can do better."

"There are a lot of games to play, a lot of big challenges waiting for us and we have to be ready," he added.

"After each defeat, if you learn from it, then it makes a little bit of sense. If you don't learn from it, then it makes absolutely no sense.

"Of course the pressure increases in a situation like this, the pressure we make on ourselves, but that's how it is."