Klopp not promising Sturridge anything

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he cannot promise Daniel Sturridge any game time amid reports he could on his way out in January.

The English striker, 28, has started just five Premier League matches this season, and scored twice in nine league appearances in total.

"I have never in my life promised a player game time for the next few months," Klopp said. "It is not possible. We have mentioned all the things like it was so far.

"When Daniel is fit, training in shape he is still an outstanding striker there is no doubt about that. But he did not play the last few weeks – for different reasons.

"Of course one of them was Roberto Firmino's performance, then Dom Solanke's development. And Daniel was in and out of training.

"In general more in than out in training, but the time he was in he was a little unlucky with games. That was the situation, not more."

When asked if he expects the striker to remain beyond the current transfer window, Klopp said he "cannot give an answer on that".

"There are a lot of rumours around and that this moment there is nothing to say about it," Klopp added. "So far we needed him and we will see what happens in the next few days, to be honest."