Pochettino: Spurs youngsters are coddled

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes some of the youth players are too comfortable, after loaning out Georges-Kevin N'Koudou to Burnley.

The French winger has barely featured for Spurs since joining from Marseille in 2016, and the Argentine coach hopes he toughens up after leaving the nest.

"The most important thing is the player lives a different experience," Pochettino said.

"Tottenham is such a beautiful place for younger players. Not every place is like this! Different clubs don't provide you with the same things that Tottenham provide.

"But I hope he can play more and can prove that he can compete in the Premier League, and then get the experience that it's difficult to provide for him here.

"The facilities here make your life easier. And the luxuries! In football, sometimes you need to feel to try to achieve your dream, because the human being is easy to be comfortable and not take risks.

"Sometimes you need to realise that life is not like we provide here. Sometimes it's tough to achieve your dreams because you need to suffer, you need to fight to achieve.

"That's why, if you arrive from France like [Nkoudou] and Tottenham provide everything and you are so comfortable and so happy, you can be confused.

"You are not mature, you are so young and that is football, in the Premier League, that is easy, no? OK, go and fight and fight for your place.

"Always they can step up in a different environment and it is true that some players start to lose their confidence and self-belief and when you send them on loan they start to recover it and can after achieve a better level."