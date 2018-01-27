Conte happy at Chelsea, despite speculation

Antonio Conte insists he is “very happy” to stay at Chelsea, despite rumours of friction with the club’s owner Roman Abramovich.

After steering Chelsea to the Premier League title last season, Conte’s side have struggled to last the pace with leaders Manchester City this time around, with 15 points separating them from Pep Guardiola’s side.

But it is Conte’s comments over the club’s transfer policy which has prompted speculation that his relationship with Abramovich has become strained.

Earlier this week, Conte said it was Chelsea’s hierarchy who selected all new signings, with assistant Carlo Cudicini rumoured to be acting as a buffer between the Italian and the boardroom.

Addressing the reports, Conte said: “I would be very happy to continue to work with my players.

“I’m happy to try every day to put all myself for this job. I would be very happy if there are some new players.

“I’m repeating always the same thing – I’m the coach. My task is to try to do the best for this club, to try to improve my players for this club.”