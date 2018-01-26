West Ham complete Mario loan signing

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario on loan until the end of the season.

Mario became the most expensive Portuguese player to be sold by a Portuguese club when Inter paid £38.4million for his services in 2016.

But after making 14 Serie A appearances for Inter this season, the 25-year-old has been allowed to join the Hammers.

“I am really happy to be here,” he told the West Ham website.

“It’s a really amazing experience to join this amazing team and I am just glad to be here.

“It was a fast move. I have spoken with everyone around the team and, for me, it is exciting to play in the Premier League. I spoke with the coach and for me, I am really happy to be training for an amazing coach, also.”

Mario is expected to be named in David Moyes’ squad for this weekend’s FA Cup fourth round tie against League One Wigan Athletic.