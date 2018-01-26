Wenger clarifies after Sanchez misses drugs test

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has spoken after reports emerged that Alexis Sanchez missed a drugs test.

The Chilean forward reportedly missed the test on Monday as he completed his move to Manchester United as part of a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

“I don’t know what happened but usually we try our best to get our players available and coordinate well,” Wenger said.

“Honestly on the admin side it would still be our responsibility because on the day he had not moved so maybe it will be down to us, our responsibility, I don’t know what happened but usually we try our best to get players available.

“I’m quite relaxed because we have nothing to hide here and we always try to do our best to cooperate with doping control.

Fair dos to Wenger for saying Arsenal to blame for Sanchez drug test no-show, but do the testers live in a news vacuum?! Not great planning on their part… — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) January 26, 2018

“I’ve pushed for football to do more for doping. This was a special day. The most important is that the intention is right. The intention of Alexis was not to hide, neither was ours. We have nothing to hide.”

Sanchez is hoping to make his debut for United in Friday’s FA Cup clash with Yeovil Town at Huish Park.