Moreno to fight Robertson for place

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno remains determined to win back his place from Andy Robertson, who has made the most of his opportunities in his teammate’s absence.

Moreno was manager Jurgen Klopp’s preferred choice at left-back early in the season, but an ankle injury he picked up against Spartak Moscow in December has given Robertson the chance to make the position his own.

Robertson has started nine of the Reds’ last 10 Premier League games, and Moreno knows it will be tough to get back into the team considering the quality of the 23-year-old’s performances.

“It’s always tough to get your place in the first team at Liverpool Football Club,” the Spaniard told the club’s official website.

FA Cup preparations under those Melwood lights 💫 📸 View the full gallery: https://t.co/QueVyYVSYh pic.twitter.com/5ix0OK2BrB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 25, 2018

“Obviously, as a result of my injury, Robertson has taken his chance and grabbed it with both hands. But I‘m training really hard now and determined to do all that I possibly can through hard work to try and win my place back.

“You’ve got to be absolutely honest and sincere and say that he’s doing really well. He’s put in some great performances and played some great matches.

“It was tough for him at the start of the season, not being involved, I‘m sure. It’s also never easy to come into the first team mid-season, so I think he’s coped with that really well.”