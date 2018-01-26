JDSays: Mourinho deal means United success is a must

John Dykes believes that – having put pen to paper on a bumper new deal – expectations are now even higher on Jose Mourinho leading Manchester United back to their glory days.

As unscientific as it might be, I put a good deal of faith in my social media followers’ response to the major issues of the day.

Take Jose Mourinho’s contract extension at Manchester United for instance. I asked what United fans made of the news that Mourinho and United CEO Ed Woodward had signed a new deal keeping the Portuguese at the club until 2020, with an option of another year. The response was overwhelmingly positive.

We are delighted to announce Jose Mourinho has signed an extension to his contract with #MUFC. Club statement: https://t.co/vbGhXWbjcA pic.twitter.com/PcprzUIYfI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 25, 2018

Most fans spoke about stability and continuity. Others saw it as a precursor to more big-name signings to follow Alexis Sanchez to Manchester. Many said Jose is the only manager who can stand in the way of Manchester City’s apparent march towards dominance in England and maybe beyond.

Therein lies the crux of the matter for me. In committing to Mourinho (well, as much as it’s possible to in these times when contracts are less than rigid), United have accepted his sales pitch. Mourinho spoke about building towards a brilliant future. At the same time, he proudly detailed the success he has already delivered, in the shape of last season’s Europa League and League Cup (please spare me talk about the Community Shield win over Leicester counting as a trophy!).

John, he is the only manager willing to go after the challenge posed by MCFC. He won’t back down. If he isn’t backed by the board he will fight them too. That’s what we need. Someone to take the challenge head on. So very happy with it. — Abyudh Reddy (@abyudhreddy) January 26, 2018

So, the only logical conclusion can be that Jose is promising his board and fans a Premier League and/or Champions trophy some time before his time at Old Trafford is up. I don’t think the FA Cup alone would cut it.

Don’t tell me it’s unfair to set such lofty targets. In my opinion, Mourinho and his advisors expertly engineered a situation whereby United felt they had no choice but to offer the Portuguese multi-millionaire and his super-agent Jorge Mendes an even better contract. In turn, Mourinho has set United on a path whereby they will have to spend vast amounts on wages and in signing-on fees if they are to compete with Pep Guardiola and City. The manager has to held be accountable at times like this.

I think he is guiding us to glory step by step.u look at Moyes and lvg and there signings.Most of them are below par.Jose is trying to build stability and of course the winning mentality.People are critical of him at times but people should really look into the squad depth first. — Tanmay Banerjee (@Tanmay_7) January 26, 2018

Mourinho is a master of psychology and has expertly played on the “nobody likes us” siege mentality that Sir Alex Ferguson introduced to Old Trafford. He will continue to indulge in unseemly spats with rivals and the authorities. He will treat certain players with the same disdain he showed at times to Luke Shaw and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. He will be indulged in this as long as the results, and trophies keep coming.

If they don’t. If City win the league with a 20-point cushion over United and then further strengthen their squad, well then what? If the fans are prepared to celebrate being the most profitable club in the world rather than the best club in England, then that’s fine. If not, and if Mourinho doesn’t see out his contract for any reason, leaving behind an expensively-assembled and remunerated squad, then United might rue this week’s decision.