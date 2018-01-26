Mourinho: Man City really did want Alexis

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho doesn’t seem to believe that Manchester City weren’t interested in signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

City pulled out of the race for the Chilean forward, reportedly due to excessive demands from his camp, but Mourinho believes there’s an element of sour grapes to it.

“I know that if other clubs did not get him it’s not a problem of money, for sure,” Mourinho said. “That’s not a problem of money.

“I think Alexis reminds me a little bit of the history – I don’t know, it’s not a history, almost a metaphor – when you see the tree with amazing oranges at the top and cannot get there. You say: ‘Oh, I got the lower ones because I don’t like the ones at the top.’

“You like the ones at the top. They are so nice, so orange, so round, so full of juice but you cannot get there so you say: ‘I don’t want to go there’ or ‘I didn’t like it, I prefer the other ones.’ It reminds me of that story.

“In the Premier League he has shown already the quality he has. We got one of the best attacking players in the world. I think he’s very important for us because we want to have the best possible players.”

Mourinho recently agreed a contract extension with United after initially signing a three-year deal, prolonging his stay until 2020.

“I think I feel a ‘privileged one’ to work with such a fantastic group of boys,” he told MUTV. “The relationship between them is really good, they stick together.

“We have been working together for one-and-a-half years. We were thinking about three. That was my initial contract, for three years, we made now the decision to make it clear for everyone, it’s not for three, it’s for four or five and who knows [maybe] more.”