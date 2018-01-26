Mourinho cools talk of Ronaldo return

Jose Mourinho has played down the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United.

Ronaldo and Real Madrid are in the midst of a crisis, with boss Zinedine Zidane under severe pressure after crashing out of the Copa del Rey this week and trailing La Liga leaders Barcelona by 19 points.

But United are unlikely to take advantage of the situation at Madrid after boss Mourinho poured cold water on the possibility of Ronaldo returning to Old Trafford.

United have already boosted their attacking ranks this month with the capture of Alexis Sanchez and would need to offer the 32-year-old a huge contract to complete a deal.

“I should be the last one to add some fuel to the fire,” said Mourinho.

“Madrid is on fire, the results are not good and it is a club where I worked three years. I care about the club and I don’t want to add fire.

“To put some water on the fire I would say Cristiano is the kind of player every manager wants, every club wants.

“But only one manager can have and only one club can have – Zidane and Real Madrid, that’s my feeling.”