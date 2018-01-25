Southampton splash out record £19m on striker

Premier League strugglers Southampton have boosted their attacking ranks after splashing out a reported £19million on Argentine striker Guido Carrillo.

The Saints have laboured to find the net this season, with six-goal top scorer Charlie Austin injured and both Shane Long and Manolo Gabbiadini in the midst of lean spells.

After banking £75m from the sale of Virgil van Dijk, Southampton have used some of that money to bring in Carrillo from French side Monaco in a club record deal.

🗣 "It's a great feeling to be part of #SaintsFC!" pic.twitter.com/YNd5dSlpKU — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 25, 2018

Carrillo previously played under Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino at Argentine side Estudiantes and has penned a three-and-a-half year deal.

“Lots of things attracted me. I know Southampton from watching the Premier League from when I was small, I’ve always regarded it as the most important league in the world,” said Carrillo.

Southampton have made striker @carrilloguido11 their first January signing Full details: https://t.co/KQSGCwuNxg pic.twitter.com/droxz8hkAf — Premier League (@premierleague) January 25, 2018

Southampton vice-chairman Les Reed added: “Guido represents a very exciting addition to our attacking options ahead of the final months of the season.

“We are confident he will benefit us not only in the remainder of this campaign, but in the years to come.”