Mourinho commits to Red Devils

Manchester United have secured the services of Jose Mourinho as their manager until 2020, with an option to extend his contract by another year.

The Portuguese coach etched his name into United folklore by winning the Europa League in his first season at Old Trafford – the only trophy to have previously eluded the club.

The Red Devils also lifted the EFL Cup under Mourinho’s guidance last term, while they are the closest challengers to neighbours Manchester City in the Premier League, although the gap sits at a massive 12 points.

The 54-year-old was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain towards the end of last year, but insisted he remained committed to the English giants’ cause.

Mourinho was initially handed a three-year deal when he took over from Louis van Gaal and has now signed on for a further 12 months at least.

Jose is relishing the opportunity to take #MUFC even further… Watch the interview in full on #MUTV from 18:30 GMT: https://t.co/LfdnLBIGcQ pic.twitter.com/Xb0Sn55GK7 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 25, 2018

“I am really honoured and proud to be Manchester United manager. I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to Mr Woodward for the recognition of my hard work and dedication,” he told the club’s official website.

“I am delighted they feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future. We have set very high standards – winning three trophies in one season – but those are the standards I expect my teams to aim for.

“We are creating the conditions for a brilliant and successful future for Manchester United.”

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward added: “Jose has already achieved a great deal as Manchester United manager and I am delighted that he has agreed to extend his commitment until at least 2020.

“His work rate and professionalism are exceptional and he has embraced the club’s desire to promote top quality young players to the first team.

“He has brought an energy and a sense of purpose to everything that he does and I am sure that will continue to bring results for the fans and the club.”