Giggs considers Scholes for Wales staff

Ryan Giggs, the new manager of the Wales national team, hinted that he may recruit former Manchester United teammate Paul Scholes.

The two worked together when Giggs took charge of United on an interim basis in 2014, but the Welshman was not able to confirm who will join his coaching staff.

We’re wishing #MUFC legend Ryan Giggs all the best in his new role as Wales manager. pic.twitter.com/PpG4XPAEO0 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2018

"I speak to Scholesy all the time," said Giggs. "I saw him Saturday at Salford City – but there are no names who are concrete.

"I am talking to lots of people and I do not want to mention individuals. I obviously know Scholesy really well. We will see what happens.

"It is a balance. A balance about getting experience, fresh ideas – someone who can improve the Welsh team.

"It is my first job, so if you have someone with experience, it is a bonus. We are getting there. Nothing concrete at the moment – only Tony Roberts as goalkeeper coach who will carry on, someone I know well from my playing career with Wales."

On Wednesday Giggs learned his opponents for the inaugural UEFA Nations League, a new-format international competition kicking off in September and designed to pit teams of similar ability against each other.

The Welsh were placed in League B, the second tier of the competition, and drawn in Group 4 alongside Denmark and the Republic of Ireland