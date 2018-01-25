Wenger shrugs off Aubameyang saga

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he is ambivalent regarding his club’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international is reportedly a top target for the Gunners and recent disciplinary issues have made BVB eager to offload Aubameyang despite his 13 goals from just 15 Bundesliga appearances this season.

"The best is I don't talk about that because it wouldn't help," Wenger said after Wednesday's 2-1 win over Chelsea booked their place in the League Cup final.

Arsenal lost star forward Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United but got Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan in return, and Wenger would be happy if that was the end of their January transfer activity.

"I think if something happens it happens," Wenger added. "If it doesn't happen then we are strong enough to focus on the players we have and focus on the job with the players we have.

"I am perfectly happy with the players I have. We got Mkhitaryan in and I have a strong squad."

The Gunners knocked the Blues out of the League Cup thanks to an own-goal from Antonio Rudiger and Granit Xhaka’s winner after Eden Hazard had put Chelsea ahead early on. They will face Manchester City in the final on February 25th.