Henry: I never told Alexis to leave Arsenal

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has had to clear the record and insist that he never advised Alexis Sanchez to quit the club for a move to Manchester United.

In his message of thanks to the Gunners after completing a switch to Old Trafford that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction, Sanchez alluded to an earlier chat with the Frenchman.

I want to clarify that Henry never told me to leave the club, it was a personal decision … he LOVES the club and someday it would be nice to see him as the arsenal coach because he loves the club … — Alexis Sánchez (@Alexis_Sanchez) January 24, 2018

"I remember today, a conversation I had with Henry, a historic Arsenal player, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn," Sanchez wrote on Instagram.

While his move to Manchester better resembles a similar move made by Robin van Persie in 2012, the Chilean chose to compare it to Henry’s 2007 switch to Barcelona.

"I know I don’t need to explain this to the majority of Arsenal fans," Henry wrote on Instagram, "but contrary to speculation at no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal.

"I had no idea he was going to sign for Man Utd until I saw it on the news like the rest of you."