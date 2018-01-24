Wenger: Don’t call Alexis a mercenary

Arsene Wenger defended Alexis Sanchez for his decision to quit the club and join Manchester United on Monday.

The Chilean forward, who has long been linked with a move away, swapped clubs with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, becoming the latest star to leave the Gunners for United with the help of an almost-expired and promises of greater financial rewards.

"Of course the financial aspect is important but he could combine both [money and silverware],’ Wenger said.

"I think he's going to a great club and he gets a great contract, so you can understand that a professional player can combine both aspects

"I ask you what is the difference between a professional and a mercenary? I wouldn't say he is a mercenary.

"For me it is not a problem the money you pay. What is important is what you do once you have signed someone.

"If I sign for Arsenal tomorrow for one pound then my responsibility is exactly the same if I sign for £100m. I will give my best once I signed. I don't care what the others make."

Arsenal will face Chelsea in the second leg of their League Cup tie at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday with the aggregate score locked at 0-0.