Chelsea’s Kenedy loaned to Magpies

Premier League champions Chelsea have sent Kenedy out on loan to Newcastle for the second-half of the season to give the youngster more game time.

The versatile 21-year-old caused a stir in July when he was sent home from the Blues’ pre-season tour of China for making “distasteful” comments on social media which damaged their relationship with the Asian fan base.

Kenedy subsequently fell out of favour with manager Antonio Conte and has yet to make a single appearance in the Premier League this term, featuring exclusively in the cup competitions.

Conte has decided the Brazilian will be better served by gaining first-team experience elsewhere, with the Magpies winning the race to acquire his services on a six-month loan deal.

“I’m so happy with this opportunity at Newcastle. They’ve opened the door to me to come here, show my potential and come and play for Newcastle,” Kenedy told the north-east club’s official website.

“It’s a traditional club and Rafa Benitez is a fantastic, amazing coach. Christian Atsu, as well – we trained together at Chelsea and know each other, and he said good things about the club. So it was easy to take this decision.”

Toon boss Rafael Benitez added: “Kenedy is a player that we have been following since the summer. The reason we are interested is that he can play in several positions – as a winger, a wing-back and also as an offensive left full-back, so he gives the team many options.

“He has a great left foot and good energy. He is still a young player but he has some experience already in the Premier League and that will help with his adaptation. We welcome him to Newcastle United.”