Dyche signs on at Turf Moor

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been handed a new long-term contract as he looks to continue the fine work which began in 2012.

The 46-year-old was appointed to the Clarets hotseat three months into the 2012/13 campaign and went on to guide the club to the Premier League the following season.

Their stay would last just 12 months but Dyche won promotion at the first attempt in 2016 with the Championship title and steady progress made been made since then.

The Lancashire outfit are eighth in the top-flight standings, with a seven-match winless run having seen them drop out of contention for European football.

The handshake, seals the contract… pic.twitter.com/dJ3uv5Svd5 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 23, 2018

Dyche, who has signed an extension until 2022, told the club's official website: "I am quite young in management terms. I am still learning and still improving, I believe, so for my personal reasons, as well, I think it's the right place to be.

"It's a very good environment and I enjoy it and I enjoy the connection I've had with this area. I think we are still moving forwards as a club and that's important and also I'm aware of some of the challenges.

"The reality of the club gives me, my staff and the players a good workplace. It's an honest club, it's healthy and everyone is on the same page and I have really enjoyed that.

"I look around football and it's hard to find and it's hard to build. We've built it and found it, probably in equal measure, and I enjoy that side of it.

"There's lots of work to be done, but I'm definitely 'in' for the work to be done."