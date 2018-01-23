Sanchez: Pochettino convinced me to join Spurs

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez has revealed that manager Mauricio Pochettino was the main reason he decided to sign for Spurs instead of going to Italy.

The 21-year-old centre-back was strongly linked with a move to the Serie A, before the start of the 2017/18 season, but in the end opted to leave Ajax and sign a six-year contract with Spurs following a conversation with Pochettino.

"The first person I spoke with was Pochettino," he told Marca. "I had chances to go to Italy but Mauricio convinced me, he’s very direct.

"He believes that a good central defender must dominate and not forget the game when my team attacks. To be alive throughout the game."

Sanchez quickly settled into life at the Lilywhites and has become a regular starter for them. The Colombia international has made 18 Premier League and six UEFA Champions League appearances for the club this campaign.

He was unfortunate to turn into his own net in the 1-1 draw with Southampton on the weekend and will have a chance to atone for his error when Spurs play against Newport County in the FA Cup on Saturday.