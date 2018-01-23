Chicharito wants out of West Ham

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez has asked his agent to find him a new club that really needs his services.

Chicharito has played 18 Premier League games, scoring five goals this season, while also featuring in three League Cup tie and one FA Cup match.

The 29-year-old former Guadalajara, Manchester United, Real Madrid loanee and Bayer Leverkusen forward also netted the equaliser for the Hammers in their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, having come off the bench nine minutes earlier.

But he has now asked to leave the club during the current transfer window, amid a reported flurry of interest.

Agent Eduardo Hernandez, as quoted by Sky as saying: "There are a number of clubs interested in his services, he’s a player everyone knows and is incredibly professional.

"Our primary focus is a club in which [Chicharito] can play the most games possible. That’s the most important."

He added: "Javier has asked personally for it. He’s commented, stated and demanded that we look for a club that really needs a player with his characteristics because what he wants is to play and play and play.”

However, with reported recent injuries to Manuel Lanzini and Andy Carroll, West Ham boss David Moyes may be able to placate the Mexican by handing him more game-time.