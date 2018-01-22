Swans edge lacklustre Liverpool

Swansea breathed new life into their fight for Premier League survival as they recorded a shock 1-0 win over Liverpool at the Liberty Stadium on Monday.

Swansea City 1 Liverpool 0

Salah and Mane wasteful in first half

Mawson opens scoring just before HT

Salah free-kick kept out by Fabianski

Firmino hits post at the death

Match Summary

Carlos Carvalhal’s side put in a real shift to keep the Reds at bay, and Alfie Mawson’s 40th-minute strike was the difference on the night.

The rock-bottom Swans moved level on 20 points with 19th-placed West Brom and three points adrift of safety.

Full Report

The visitors created good chances in the first half, but they lacked the thrust that has seen them tear defences apart this season.

Lukasz Fabianski was only required to make two saves in the opening 45 minutes, with the first one coming in the ninth minute when he raced off his line to smother at the feet of Sadio Mane, who found space behind the home defence.

Martin Olsson made a last-ditch clearance on the line to deny Roberto Firmino five minutes later, but the whistle sounded for handball on the Brazilian.

The Welsh outfit had the ball in the back of the net on 17 minutes as Sam Clucas evaded Joe Gomez’s sliding challenge to get away down the left before feeding Jordan Ayew, who made his way to the byline and cut back onto his right foot to beat Loris Karius from an acute angle, but the ball had gone out of play prior to him shooting.

Virgil van Dijk failed to hit the target on 23 minutes with a glancing header that went wide of the right post from a corner, and the Dutchman set up Mohamed Salah with a delightful clipped cross on the half-hour mark, only to see the Egyptian blaze over on the volley from 12 yards out.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain tested Fabianski with a crisp shot from 18 yards out three minutes later, while at the other end Kyle Naughton skied a half-volley from 20 yards out after running onto a cleared corner in the 36th minute.

The Reds’ frailties were exposed again five minutes later when they failed to deal with a corner that landed at the feet of Mawson, who fired into the bottom-left corner of the net from 12 yards out.

They almost hit back in first-half stoppage time as Salah was released down the left on the counter and he found Sane with a cross to the back post, but the Senegalese star slipped in the act of shooting and his volley went wide.

Salah curled a right-footed shot a few yards wide of the right post from inside the D nine minutes into the second half, before seeing another effort deflected over by Mawson on 58 minutes after Firmino’s initial shot had been blocked by the defender.

Salah then forced Fabianski into a smart save three minutes later from a free-kick 20 yards out that was tipped over the crossbar, and Karius was finally called into action on 70 minutes as Ayew cut inside from the right and drew a comfortable save out of the keeper with a left-footed strike from 19 yards out.

The Merseysiders kept pushing for the equaliser and Joel Matip cleared the bar from just outside the box after combining with Emre Can and Salah, before Fabianski got down quickly to his right to deny substitute Danny Ings from eight yards out on the left 13 minutes from time.

Gomez was allowed to carry the ball a long way before shooting wide of the right post from the edge of the area on 81 minutes and Van Dijk volleyed over from 22 yards out moments later after running onto Firmino’s scissors-kick.

The woodwork came to the Swans’ rescue deep into added time when Firmino directed his header against the left post from Van Dijk’s cross and substitute Adam Lallana was denied on the rebound by Mawson.