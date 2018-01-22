De Bruyne rewarded with new Man City deal

Kevin De Bruyne’s outstanding performances for Manchester City this season have earned him a new long-term deal that ties him to the club until 2023.

The Belgium international has played an integral part in City’s dominant start to the Premier League campaign, which saw them go unbeaten for the opening 22 games before losing 4-3 to Liverpool last week.

De Bruyne has scored six goals in 24 top-flight appearances, while creating a further 10 for his team-mates to top the charts in assists, alongside Leroy Sane.

The 26-year-old midfielder is the latest player to sign on with Pep Guardiola’s side after David Silva, Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho have committed their futures to the league leaders in recent weeks.

“I am really happy to have signed this new deal. As I’ve said previously, my intention has always been to stay here at City, where I’ve felt at home from day one,” De Bruyne told the club’s official website.

“Not only are we winning – we are playing great football. It’s a pleasure to be a part of and I’m really excited about what we can achieve in the coming years.”

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “Kevin’s new deal is great news for our club. He has shown this season how important he is to the team and has been integral in everything we’ve done so far.

“We are thrilled he has committed his long-term future to Manchester City.”