Sanchez blasts critics in Arsenal farewell message

Alexis Sanchez has criticised those questioning his commitment to Arsenal in a farewell statement to the Gunners.

Sanchez finally completed his move to Manchester United on Monday, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading in the opposite direction as part of the swap deal.

It brings an end to months of speculation over Sanchez’s future after his Arsenal contract was due to expire at the conclusion of the campaign.

With his deal dwindling, many fans and former Arsenal players had regularly claimed the Chile international had a poor attitude and questioned his commitment to the club.

But in an Instagram post thanking his former Arsenal colleagues, Sanchez claimed those comments “caused damage” and he “always gave 100 per cent” for the club.

Alongside the statement, Sanchez posted a highlights video from his three-and-a-half years in an Arsenal shirt.