Arsenal and Spurs target staying put

New Bordeaux head coach Gus Poyet has been assured by the Ligue 1 side that Malcom will not be sold during the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old forward has been linked with north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham after expressing a desire to ply his trade in the Premier League.

But Poyet, who succeeded the sacked Jocelyn Gourvennec at the helm on Saturday, insists Malcom is crucial to his plans for Les Girondins.

The Uruguayan coach revealed at his unveiling on Monday that he would not have accepted the job if the young Brazilian was on his way out of the French club.

“I asked straight away if Malcom would be staying or not,” Poyet told L’Equipe. “They said ‘yes’. I said ‘OK, now we can continue the discussion’.”

Meanwhile, Bordeaux president Stephane Martin played down suggestions that Malcom was unhappy at being denied the chance to move to England.

“Malcom, it has been said and said again, he will not be leaving,” Martin said.

“He has said he wants to play in the Premier League one day. That is normal, what player wouldn’t want to play in England? There is no problem with Malcom.”