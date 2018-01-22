Palace secure Rakip signing

Crystal Palace have secured the loan signing of Erdal Rakip from Benfica, with the midfielder eager to play under manager Roy Hodgson.

The 21-year-old was snapped up by Benfica from Swedish outfit Malmo on a free transfer last weekend, but has been sent out on loan immediately until the end of the season.

“I believe this is a league that suits me and my way of playing,” he told the Palace website.

“It’s fast-paced and physically intense, and I’m a classic, balanced number six; a box-to-box player who runs up and down the field.

“I hope to adapt quickly in order to help the team and show my qualities – I have been training since the season ended and I feel fit and ready to play straight away.”

Rakip is well aware of who Hodgson is, due to the fact that the Englishman managed Malmo in the 1980s and led them to five successive league titles during that spell.

🙌 Erdal Rakip says it's "amazing" to be at #CPFC 🦅 Watch the exclusive first interview for free on the official club app or at https://t.co/TTogt6KZzQ! 🎥📱 #VälkommenErdal pic.twitter.com/qbpp9JKcdw — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 22, 2018

“It will be an honour playing for Roy. He is a legend in Malmo and everyone know who he is,” Rakip added.

“Crystal Palace is a fantastic club with a lot of history that plays entertaining football, and was the best option for my development and my career at this stage.

“It feels amazing arriving to the best league in the world and to be part of a great team.”