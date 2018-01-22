Watford appoint Gracia as new boss

Watford have confirmed the appointment of Javi Gracia as their new manager on an 18-month contract, following the sacking of Marco Silva on Sunday.

The Hornets moved quickly to replace Silva, securing Gracia only hours after axing their manager. The 47-year-old has penned a deal that will expire at the end of next season.

“It’s a special atmosphere, and I’m very happy to feel this experience and to say thanks to them because I know they (Watford fans) are the number one,” Gracia said in a video posted by Watford on their official Twitter page.

“After the supporters will come the rest of the players, but they (the fans) are the number one.”

Gracia most recently managed Russian side Rubin Kazan. He led the team to a ninth-place finish last season. He has also been in charge at Malaga, Osasuna, and Almeria in Spain.