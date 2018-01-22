Hazard: Chelsea don’t need another striker

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard insists the team don’t need to purchase another player, despite reports of a January acquisition.

The Blues had struggled to find the net in the first few games of the year, which saw them linked with strikers such as West Ham's Andy Carroll, Stoke City's Peter Crouch, and most recently Roma's Edin Dzeko.

All of those strikers share a particular attribute – their size – but Hazard believes they don't need a back-up to the current options of Alvaro Morata or Michy Batshuayi.

"Who is the best team this year? Manchester City," Hazard said. "The strikers, [Gabriel] Jesus and [Sergio] Aguero, are not big.

"It's simple. It depends on how you want to play. If you want to play with long balls you need a target man, if you want to keep the ball on the floor you need a small guy. It depends on how you want to play.

"Football is simple: keep the ball on the ground and try [to play] like we did. I think we have two very good strikers in Alvaro and Michy. If they are not ready to play I can play striker, so I don't think we need [another one].

"Because we are missing chances people are saying we need another striker, but if we are scoring goals we are the best attack in the league and no one can say we need a striker. It depends on the form of the team and I think we're happy with the team we have."

The Blues were certainly not lacking for goals on Saturday when Hazard found the net twice in a 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, taking him up to eight goals for the season while Morata has 10 and Batshuayi has two.