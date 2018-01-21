Watford name Gracia as new head coach

Watford appointed former Rubin Kazan manager Javi Gracia as their new head coach on Sunday just hours after sacking Marco Silva.

Gracia, 47, signed an 18-month contract.

A former Real Sociedad and Villarreal player, Gracia led the Russian side to ninth-place in last season’s Russian Premier League.

Reports said that Gracia will meet his new Watford charges on Monday morning along with his new team of backroom staff.

Silva was sacked on Sunday following a poor run that saw the Hornets win just one of their last 11 Premier League games.

There are surprise sackings and then there is the sacking of Marco Silva!

Regarded by so many in the game as one of the brightest young managers around and given the bullet so quickly by Watford. Good luck in finding anyone better….. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) January 21, 2018

Watford blamed Everton’s approach for Silva late last year and the team’s consequent poor form as a catalyst for their decision to part ways with the Portuguese.

Watford’s next game is at Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

They will resume their Premier League schedule at Stoke on January 31.