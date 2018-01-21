Tottenham held by spirited Saints

Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw with a much-improved Southampton side at St. Mary’s Stadium on Sunday.

Southampton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Sanchez own goal on 15′

Kane levels with 18′ played

Match summary

Davinson Sanchez turned the ball into his own net to give the Saints a deserved early lead, but it took just three minutes for Harry Kane to head Spurs level.

But try as they might, Spurs were unable to find a second goal and Mauricio Pochettino had to settle for a draw against his old team.

Full report

Manolo Gabbiadini had the first sight of goal but he couldn’t beat Michel Vorm from the edge of the box after turning well.

James Ward-Prowse then dispossessed Son Heung-Min in midfield and released Dusan Tadic on the left flank who in turn fed Gabbiadini with a square pass into the area, but the Italian failed to connect to the delivery.

Ward-Prowse sliced well wide of the target moments later before some more good play down the left flank for the Saints almost saw Gabbiadini in again but he failed to connect to another good Tadic delivery.

But it was no surprise when Southampton took the lead, on 15 minutes, from the left hand side after Davinson Sanchez deflected Ryan Bertrand’s low cross into his own net, after the Southampton full-back had raced forward down the flank and picked up a good ball forward from Tadic.

Spurs responded with Eric Dier hitting a shot against Alex McCarthy’s right upright as the ball dropped to him from a corner.

And Spurs were also inevitably soon level, through Harry Kane, with 18 minutes on the clock, as he headed in a corner from the right from Ben Davies.

Mario Lemina fired well over the Spurs goal on 26 minutes, while Moussa Sissoko failed to direct a Davies shot across goal on target. Stephens was wide with a header from an excellent Ward-Prowse delivery as the half drew to a close, before the same player drew a good low save from Vorm at the start of the second period.

A good low Davies cross from the left was well cut out by Stephen on the hour mark following a rash of yellow cards as the match started to become a bit scrappy.

Deli Alli was inches away from giving Spurs the lead with a shot that just curled away from the left upright with McCarthy scrambling while Gabbiadini hit straight into the arms of Vorm with a timid shot moments later.

Stephens was well placed again to deflect a Kane shot from the right hand side following a swift break forward, while Vertonghen was forced to shoot from range after the ball broke to him as Alli twisted and turned but couldn’t work space for a shot.

17-year-old Irish striker Michael Obafemi replaced Gabbiadini in the 82nd minute as Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino looked for some late inspiration and he so nearly scored the winner but could not turn a Tadic cross home.

Spurs remained the more likely scorers, as Erik Lamela saw his close range effort deflected out for a corner and Kane pulled a very late shot, from the left, wide of the right post after Sanchez had made an excellent block to deny Sofiane Boufal’s shot from making its way through to Vorm.

But try as they might, the away side were unable to find the back of the net again and had to settle for a solitary point.